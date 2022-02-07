Louise Marie Reyes-Allen

09/03/1951 – 01/16/2022
Louise Marie Reyes was born on September 3rd, 1951 to Rafael & Arden (Waddell) Reyes. Her and her brother J.D. grew up in Taft, Ca. attending Taft City Schools. Louise later met and married Wendell “Shorty” Allen the two of them starting a family with Victoria and Randy. She spent many years in the health care field but was so well known for taking care of others. Her house was always full of friends and family, she never turned anyone away. She loved cooking big meals, listening to music and making memories with those she loved.
On January 16th, 2022 Louise met those that preceded her in heaven with open arms, her mother Arden, her father Rafael, her brother J.D., her husband and friend Shorty, close friends Rick Puckett, Larry Ray, Vickey Montez, Penny Wagnon and so many others.
Louise left behind many who love her dearly. Her daughter Victoria Reyes-Allen, her son Randell Allen, her grandchildren, Jacob Kelley, Joseph Dickason, Joshua & Laura Dickason, Alex Allen & Marklie Allen, her great-grandchildren, Seth, Brookelynn, Jeneveve, Abbiegail, & William Dickason, her friend & companion Ron Prince, her nieces Desiree (Reyes) Smith, Angela Collins, Michelle Brown, Rhonda Grassie and many more that loved her as their Aunt LaWeeze & Grammie.
A potluck memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at 11am at Taft City/ Veterans Park, 217 E. Kern St., Taft, CA 93268, Rhonda Grassie will be officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.