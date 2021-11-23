1949-2021
Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandma, sister & friend peacefully passed away on November 16, 2021. She was born on July 28, 1949 in Taft, CA to Robert & Oma Miller. Lynda was raised in Taft, CA where she remained her entire life & graduated from Taft Union High School in 1967. She met the love of her life, Rick, in 1971 & they were married on November 5, 1972. She was the assistant manager for Del Taco in the early 1990’s, then worked for Artz Deli for several years. She became the switchboard operator at Taft College in December 2002 & retired in 2017 after 15 dedicated years. Lynda was the most amazing mom & grandma. Her family was her passion. She loved animals, especially horses, owls & cats. Her kitties Little Girl & Tandy held a very special place in her heart. She had a special affection for the American flag & was a true patriot. Lynda loved all music, especially rock & roll, fast cars, anything Disney, carnation flowers, coffee, the beach & Chelsie’s sugar cookies. Her favorite thing to do on Sundays was call her 93-year-old mother-in-law, Betty, & tell her about her week. Lynda love being a part of the Taft community & was loved by many. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, her beautiful smile & her desire to help all that she could. Lynda was preceded in death by her husband Rick in 2011, her father Robert Miller & mother Oma Miller, brother Alan Miller, sister Shirley Gallegos, brother-in-law Jerry Bishop, brother-in-law Cap Pike & brother-in-law James Beaty. She is survived by her son Jeff Powers of Taft, Daughter Kim Powers Sempel & her husband Bryan of Bakersfield, mother-in-law Betty Powers of Williamsburg, VA, sister-in-law Christine Pike of Williamsburg, VA, brother & sister-in-law Bob & Shirley Miller of Edgar Springs, MO, sister Mary Jane Bishop of Taft, sister Phyllis Beaty of Taft, sister-in-law Cathy Miller of Taft, grandchildren Bailey Powers & Matthew Phillips, Alan Powers, Alyssa Sempel & Chelsie Sempel & many nieces, nephews & dear friends. A celebration of life will be held in Taft, CA on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge located at 521 North St. A graveside service at the Bakersfield National Cemetery is TBD. Please contact the family to attend.
