April 1, 1925 - April 26, 2023
Mable Lee was born to Myrtle Sarah Crabtree and John Lewis, the youngest of ten children. As the doctor was unable to come, Mom was delivered by her mother, a midwife. It was an auspicious beginning for the adventurous child who loved roaming the Honolulu Hills northeast of Taft, hunting horntoads, trapdoor spiders, mushrooms and wildflowers when all were abundant. The hills provided special times for her and her brother Ted, when they sat around the campfires of Basque sheepherders who were grazing their flock before moving on across the valley. Upon their departure from the Texaco lease, the shepherds gave the children a nickel for every lost sheep found.
Equally at home at nearby Lierly's plunge, Mable Lee would climb the ladder of the high dive platform and then up onto the shoulders of George Lawrence, the local banker, where she fearlessly dove for pennies thrown into the pool by folks in the grandstand. She enjoyed the kind of childhood that puts one in good stead for a long life.
Always athletic, she excelled at sports and became a founding member of the Buena Vista Women's Golf Club, which provided fun competition and lifelong friendships. Her non-golfing daughter remembers a call at work in Illinois, to hear an 'over the Moon' Mom repeating, I got a hole-in-one! I got a hole-in-one! Much joy and laughter on both ends, with one person being slightly clueless.
Mable Lee met her sweetheart of a husband, Neal Mitchell, a Marine recently home from WWII, and they built a happy home with beloved children Neal and Leslie. As kids we knew only that end-of-the-day pillow talk involved lots of laughter. Mom and Dad shared a love of doing, making life better for everyone. All were welcome at home, and children often gathered for fun. Mom was den mother to Cub Scouts and Dad taught Sea scouts how to sail.
Vacations were spent camping, sailing and hiking with dear family friends.
With children off to school, Mable Lee was hired at the Taft library, which she loved, especially the opportunity to do reference work. The manager, Elaine Mason, provided an atmosphere of learning for everyone. Thereafter, Mom was never without Atlases etc., to expand understanding of the daily news. In time her ambition and love of history led to purchasing a building and establishing Mitchell's Antiques in Taft. Retirement time eventually came, and Mable Lee and Neal took to crisscrossing the United States in their 1971 Volkswagen van. They took the back roads to visit National Parks, Presidential Libraries, and art museums. One time Mom looked forward to seeing a favorite painting she knew to be housed at a certain museum, but it was not on display. Expressing her disappointment, she soon found herself in a room with the painting brought to her and Dad to enjoy privately. An adventure usually emerged with interesting people to meet.
Mable Lee infused life with endless curiosity, creativity and kindness. She was fortunate to enjoy a marriage of nearly 68 years to a kind and loving man, and she was dedicated to ensuring Neal's last years were comfortable and happy. She understood well that our time is our greatest gift to others. Her 98 years were marked by generosity and goodwill. She was unwavering in her love for her husband and children.
Mom, your wisdom, faith and calm optimism remain to be relied upon. Your love will endure within us all.
Heartfelt thanks are sent to Dr. William F. Baker and to Bristol Hospice for tender expert care of Mom. Thank you, dear Aunt Rosalie Hickernell and Pidge Strong, for your constancy.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the West Side District Cemetery, Taft, CA. www.Greenlawnfunerals.com
