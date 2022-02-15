It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the children of Maria Alisa Louise Johnson also known as AJ Johnson announce her unexpected passing.
On January 16th 2022 AJ left this world and gained her wings.
AJ was born in Lynwood CA on December 28, 1958. In her early years of childhood she called Bishop, CA home. Growing up with 7 siblings, she learned early on putting up a good fight and having determination she could conquer anything. After high school, she attended Taft College where she was widely known for her dig deep attitude and her out of this world talent. AJ was a long-time resident of the Taft area choosing to build a career as a proud oilfield worker and electrician (over 30 years), as well as raise her 4 children here.
AJ would say I’ve been called many things: Sister, Aunt, Teammate, Friend, Coach, Coworker, but her favorite name was momma. AJ had won many awards and was recognized many times in life but she would say her greatest accomplishment was her children.
AJ is preceded in death by her parents Jaqculyn & Maurice Sonnek, as well as her dearly loved little sister Misty Misquez. AJ is survived by her children: Audra, Zachariah, Carrie and Sarah; her siblings Gary Johnson, Eric and wife Cindy Johnson, Chris Johnson, Matthew & Dalene Misquez, Maury & wife Cynthia Sonnek; as well as her cousins, nieces, nephews, god son and her many many friends.
AJ will be having two celebrations of life the first being on March 19th in Taft at the Petroleum club from 11:00am-2pm. The second celebration of life will be in her home town Bishop, Ca, details will be given at a later date.
