Marianne Huckins Churchman

May3, 1940 - June 10, 2023
Marianne passed on June 10, 2023 in Adventist Hospital in Hanford CA, after a brief illness. She was the third child of ten born to Arthur and Delores Huckins on May 3, 1940 in Bakersfield. CA. She attended local schools in Taft, and held various jobs throughout her life before retiring from ConocoPhillips in 2000.
Marianne was a very gracious woman who was well loved by her family and friends. She was lively and sharp-witted but most importantly she was kind and hospitable. Her compassion for others shaped those who were closest to her. She treated others with love and respect and was kind and generous to those in need. Her house was always open for a short or long visit that always included a pitcher of iced tea, (her favorite beverage) and some delicious snack to enjoy over conversations of life. She was an active woman and was never one to sit around and do nothing. She volunteered at the local elementary school in Coalinga and helped tutor kids in math until Covid hit. Later, and prior to her passing, she was an active volunteer at her local Library and Museum. She loved reading and always had a good book in hand. She played Bunco and Bingo with friends from her church and was always busy working at home or in her garden.
Marianne will be missed dearly by her husband, Dick Churchman, whom she loved very much, her daughter Melissa Hatcher and wife Kim Clements, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and her beloved dog, Rhylee. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael (Mick) Palmer, her step daughter Kristi Churchman, her mother and father, brothers Hank, Tom, Frank, and Joe. She is survived by her older brother, Andy, sisters Rose, Margaret, Cathy, Julie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 23, at 11:00 at the Westside District Cemetery in Taft, CA .
