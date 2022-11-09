Martha Ann Craft was born on a cold winters day, January 6, 1951 at the Fort in Taft California. She passed from this life into eternity on Saturday October 29, 2022, at her home in Taft; surrounded by family and close friends after a long battle with cancer.
Martha was proceeded in death by her parents, Bryson and Norma Russel, her daughter Kari, and her husband Dennis Craft.
Martha married the love of her life Dennis Craft on August 1,1969.They were married 43 years when Dennis passed away in May of 2012.
Martha had a love for horses and owned a few at a time and shared her horse back riding hobby with many of her friends. She also competed in the Gymkhana Barrel Racing. Her mother proudly displayed her trophies in the living room of their home.
Martha also had a love for dogs and animals in general and always had one or two at a time as family pets. She opened her own dog grooming business on her property in 1984. She ran the business until the end of her life. She established many friendships through her business both human and the dogs she groomed.
Martha loved helping and serving others and as her faith in God grew Martha grew spiritually as well and volunteered at Laborers of Harvest, food bank feeding people in need for ten years. She was a genuine Child of God.
Martha had a compassionate heart and a humble spirit with the most optimistic, cheerful personality. But she had healthy boundaries and would stand strong in the face of conflict and adversity. Her zeal for life was contagious and that explains the many friends she had made over her lifetime.
She also loved her family and always expressed her love for them in many ways. Martha was survived by her daughter Jennifer Craft, son-n-law Joey Foster, granddaughter Nevaeh Craft, grandson Arik Craft, Her sister Debbie Chambers and her nephew Justin Chambers.
Martha will be missed by so many. However, the comfort that we have is that she loved Jesus Christ and trusted Him with her life and future. when she was asked if she ever got depressed during her journey with cancer, she replied “ No, I know i’m in God’s hands” we know she is in heaven, happy and free with joy unspeakable.
A special thank you to her very good friend Sheila Blair for all she did for Martha. And a special thank you Bobi Frye for her kind heart and helping comfort Martha at the very end.
Join us in celebrating Martha’s life at a memorial service on Saturday November 12, @ 11:00 am, at the First Baptist Church on North Street, Taft, Ca. Reception to immediately follow after.
