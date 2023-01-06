Services: Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
Graveside funeral services will be held in the West Side District Cemetery, in Taft, on Wednesday, January 11th at 11 a.m. for Bakersfield resident, Mary E. Hughes
Mary was born to Albert and Dessie Keeler in Missouri in 1934 and passed away in Bakersfield on January 4, 2023. Her family moved to California when she was two. Mary attended school in Taft, Ca. She and her husband, Harry, lived at Buena Vista Golf Course, where Harry was the Greens Superintendent, and Mary managed the snack bar in the club house. Most golfers knew her as “Blondie”, and greatly enjoyed her homemade chili. After retirement, she owned Mode O’Day on Center St. in Taft. She and Harry later moved to Bakersfield, and enjoyed 42 years together before Harry’s passing in 2022.
Mary leaves behind two daughters, Roberta Howe (Bobby), and Gail West (Lane), as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and her daughter, Sharon Hawkins. Services are under the direction of Erickson and Brown Funeral Home. There are no visitation hours scheduled. The family would like to thank the staff at Windcreek Senior Care for the care and compassion they provide
