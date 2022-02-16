Max Garland Russell passed away peacefully from natural causes on February 11, 2022, at the age of 91.
Max was one of thirteen children born to Lewis Jasper and Gertrude (Miller) Russell in Oilton, Oklahoma, on July 3, 1930. His father passed away in 1936, and with his brothers serving in the war, Max and his mother traveled by train to Taft, California, in 1943 to live with his only sister, Gladys Rowe.
Max attended local Taft schools and graduated from Taft High School in 1949. He attended Taft Junior College, graduating in 1951 with a machinist degree.
Max Russell met Wanda Davis while attending Taft High School; they wed on August 31, 1951, at the Four Square Church in Ford City. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past August.
Max worked in the oil industry in Taft following college. He enlisted in the California National Guard, earned a commission to Second Lieutenant, and was eventually promoted to Captain, commanding Taft’s National Guard post.
Max joined the California Highway Patrol in 1957. Following graduation from the CHP academy, his first assignment was to the Fort Tejon station south of Bakersfield. He and his family moved several times during his career, living in many towns and cities throughout California.
Max retired from the California Highway Patrol in 1984, having attained the rank of lieutenant and commanding the Hanford California station.
Max and Wanda enjoyed the outdoors and travel. They managed a Christian youth camp near Mount Pinos, and they made numerous cruises to Mexico and Alaska during their lifetime together.
Max was a loving and supportive husband and father. Adventurous by nature, he earned a private pilot license, tried skydiving, dabbled in square dance calling, and played guitar. He and Wanda loved camping in their later years. They spent many nights in the local mountains with their children and grandchildren.
He and Wanda eventually made it back to Taft thirty years ago. They happily lived their remaining years close to their three sons and family members in the Taft area.
Max was preceded in death by his loving wife Wanda, his son Dennis, parents Lewis and Gertrude, and twelve siblings. He has two surviving sons, Daniel Russell and Tom (Pam) Russell. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will dearly miss his never-ending love and support.
A graveside service will be held at Westside Cemetery 440 Bob Hampton Road Taft, CA, on Tuesday, February 22, at 2:00 pm. Pastor Joey Pittman will preside over the service. Following the service, there will be a celebration at New Hope Church, located at 308 Harrison St. in Taft.
