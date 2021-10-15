Merlene Jane Brown was born July 21st, 1936 in Sherman, Texas and passed on October 4th, 2021 in Bakersfield, California. She lived the majority of her life in Taft, were she owned the “Chug ‘A’ Lug Tavern”, later renamed the “Pack em Inn”, and worked for the County of Kern. After her retirement, she spent her time enjoying arts and crafts, writing poetry and stories, reading, and raising cats. She also loved trips to the beach and was very proud of her travels to Hawaii and Rome.
Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is known by many as the best grandmother in the world, and has the resume to support that title. Though her grandchildren thought the world of her, she was their biggest fan. Merlene beamed with excitement and pride every time she shared a story or accomplishment from a member of her family. She realized the potential in all of them and would do anything to support them in any endeavor.
Her loyalty, honesty, sense of humor and genuine love for her family were her greatest qualities.
Merlene was preceded in death by her son, Steven Kent Spencer and survived by her son Chris Brown and his wife Barbara Russell, her brother Carl Burgess, half-sister Linda, daughter-in-law Candi Holmquist, her grandchildren Stephanie Carey, Nicole Wallen and husband Adam, Zachary Spencer, Emma Hall and husband Zach, her great-grandchildren Brett, Allison, Jessica and Taylor Urioste, Eden and Billy Williams, Devin, Katie, Hailey, Joshua, and Alexander Wallen, Christian, Chaz, Kadance, Hunter, and Colton as well as her great-great-grandchildren Bryson, Maison, Doc, and Ziya.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, October 21st at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home in the afternoon and graveside funeral service at Westside Cemetery on Friday, October 22nd at 11:00AM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.