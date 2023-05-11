Michael Ray Young of Taft, California passed away on March 5th 2023 at the age of 71.
Mike was born on November 15th 1951 to Lucky and Laura Young in Avenal California. He resided with his family in Avenal until age 14 when his father, who worked for Standard Oil Company, was transferred to Taft for work. Mike attended Taft High School where he made lifelong friends. He was a proud graduate of the Class of 1969.
Mike owned an operated several businesses during his life including Dillingham Conductor Service, Jo’s Restaurant, and Agen Insurance Agency. He was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed street rod restoration, attending car shows, and the camaraderie of friends with the same passion.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Luther (Lucky) and Laura Young and his brother Johnny Young. He is survived by his wife Brandy Young, son Byron Young (Breanna) and family, daughter Kiersten Hanson (Steve) and family, sister Deborah Barnes and family, and many other extended family and friends. No service will be held at Mike’s request.
