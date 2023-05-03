Michael W. Reeves Jr. May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael W. Reeves Jr., a resident of Bakersfield, passed away on April 26th, 2023, at the age of 42. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Michael W. Reeves Jr. McCarthy leads bipartisan delegation to Isreal KCSO looking for new site for Taft substation ORLENA (LENA) THOMPSON Taft Police activity for April 30-May 1 Taft Police activity for April 29-30 Cindy Shaffer Sportsmen’s Club clay shoot to raise money for scholarships Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCindy ShafferJanis Elaine HowardORLENA (LENA) THOMPSONTruck rolls 300 feet into Cuyama River, driver killedTaft Police arrest man on rape, other chargesKCSO looking for new site for Taft substationLavon Elizabeth MurrayCouncil to vote on reward for arson informationReginald HamptonKay F. Madden Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Taft Midway Driller To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.