Mildred L. Smith “Millie” was born to Oscar and Ada Reed on March 5, 1930 in Oildale, CA. She passed away peacefully with family by her side at a hospital in Bakersfield, CA on 12/22/21. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 3 brothers and her oldest son Lyle Smith. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 74 years, Leonard Smith, son Daryl Smith & wife Debbie, daughter Carol Jordan & husband Floyd, daughter-in-law Cookie Smith, 5 grandchildren – Juliana Holm & husband Matthew, Kimberly Van Alstine & husband Curtis, Jason Smith & wife Francine, Nathan Smith & wife Alissa, and Jacinda Jordan. Millie also has 2 Grandsons by marriage, Jim Jordan, deceased, and Eric Jordan & wife Amy, and 1 Granddaughter Katherine Greco. Great-grandchildren – Abi, Mason & Madelyn Smith, Zane & Hailey Martin, Zoie Martin, Dustin & Cody VanAlstine, Keegan Greco, Mickala Gillispie, Danica Jordan, Alex Jordan, Nick Jordan and Madi Jordan, Tyler Holm, Kaycee & Kody Watson, Lexi Holm, Chris & Melissa Holm, Blake, Allison, Austin and Kyle Forest. Great-Great Grandchildren-Rowan Jordan, James & Azalea McPherson, Ryan, Peyton, Emma Holm & Layla Forest.
Millie’s father worked in the oilfields and owned a family farm in Shafter. The family moved from Bakersfield to Coalinga to Fellows then Taft.
Millie was a graduate of TUHS in 1947, graduating a year ahead of schedule and married Leonard in October of 1947 at First Assembly of God Church in Taft. Their commitment to our Lord Jesus Christ was known by all. Leonard and Millie purchased Watkins Flower Shop and owned it for 30 years. Together they served this community with love, caring, and integrity, and passed their knowledge on to their children and grandchildren.
Millie worked at Taft College in the LRC for over a decade and enjoyed empowering students to achieve their learning goals. She was also very active with the Soroptimist organization for many years and active in all things community.
Music was a huge part of Millie’s life. When she was 8 years old, she and her sisters, Opal and Hazel, sang on the radio many times. Millie played the French Horn but her true love was singing and playing the piano. She was the choir director and pianist for many years at Calvary Temple where she was a founding member. Millie was also an extraordinary seamstress and made clothes for her children and costumes for her daughter’s drama plays.
When Millie and Leonard retired, they moved to Pismo Beach where they lived for 30 years making many more new friends. They enjoyed the cool weather, playing golf, and most of all having visitors! They returned to Bakersfield in August of 2019, and resided at Solstice Senior Living where they both made new friends and enjoyed a carefree life.
Millie was loved by all who knew her and will live in our hearts forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.