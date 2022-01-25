Mildred Lovice House left this earth January 22, 2022 to be welcomed by Jesus to her heavenly home.
Mildred was born July 27, 1932 in Riverside California to Tom and Pearl Bledsoe. She moved to Taft at an early age moving in a house on Adams Street built by her father. Mildred was the oldest of five and was often a second mother to her siblings.
In 1950 she married the love of her life, Richard D. House. They had four children David, Rebecca, Richard and William. Mom was a homemaker until 1968 when she and her husband started a general contracting business, “Dick House Builder.” The company thrived. Mildred worked as secretary, bookkeeper and receptionist for 28 years until Dick’s passing after 46 years together. Mildred was always ready to brag on Taft and its people. She was blessed with the livelihood they provided and Taft was blessed with an “Honest Contractor.”
Mildred was the spiritual rock of her family. She took seriously the bible passage “raise up a child.” She studied and had insights into the word like no other. She was a member of the Assembly of God church over 60 years faithful in giving and service.
Mildred is survived by her brother Lee (Carol), children David, Rebecca (Gary) Richard (Pat) William (Marissa) grandchildren Shawn, Vickie, Abraham, Angela, Alena, Bridget, Aric and Drake with numerous great and great great grandchildren.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents Tom and Pearl, sisters Patty and Linda and brother Eddie.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 28th from 10AM-1PM at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home and a graveside service at 2PM at the West Side District Cemetery.
