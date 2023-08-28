Taft Union High School ran into a buzzsaw Friday night in its home opener against Mission Oaks.
The Hawks had too many offensive weapons and their defense stymied the Wildcats most of the night as Taft fell 46-9.
“That’s a Division 3 football team,” Coach Brian Durkan told the Wildcats after the game. “That was a good team.”
The loss drops Taft to 1-1.
The Hawks, from Tulare, amassed 485 yards total offense and held the Wildcats to just 10 yards rushing. The Wildcats got their only touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Blaine Neudorf to Cash Clark with 9:24 left in the second period.
The play was set up by a 60-yard kickoff return by sophomore Isaiah Lopez.
They only had two other real scoring chances in the game – one led to a 20-yard field goal by Uriel Morales in the first period and one ended by a fourth period interception after a Neudorf-to-Clark pass play good for 39 yards gave them a first down inside the five.
The Wildcats were able to hang with Mission Oaks through the first 24 minutes of the game and only trailed 18-9 at halftime.
But they couldn’t contain the Hawks speed on offense all night. Mission Oak added two touchdowns in the third period and two more in the fourth. Carson Bryant made a leaping interception in the endzone to rob Mission Oaks of a score in the final seconds.
Mission Oaks quarterback Daniel Gonzalez gave the Wildcats fits, dodging the pass rush and turning sacks into big gainers. He passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
For Taft, Neudorf competed 13 of 17 for 204 yards and one TD.
Cash Clark had eight catches for 124 yards, Cameron Cash had one catch for 39, Lopez had one catch for 28 yards and Dylan Clark caught two passes for 13 yards. Neudorf had four rushes for 14 yards and Bryace O’Dell was the only other rusher with positive yards with one yard.
The Wildcats will be at home again Friday and it won’t get much easier as Tehachapi visits.
The Warriors are 2-0 with a 42-14 win over Ridgecrest and a 29-7 win over Highland in their first two games.
“We’ve got a long way to go and it’s not going to get any easier,” Durkan said.
“We’re going to have to get better.”
