Mistee Rose Alee Zarda, 42 went to be with the lord on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born September 29, 1980, in Templeton, CA. to Cleo and Deanna Hunter and was raised in Taft, CA. where she attended Taft City schools. Mistee attended New Hope Temple and this is where she met and married her husband Michael Zarda on March 21, 2020.
Mistee was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She had a smile that could light up any room. Mistee loved to spend time with her family, cook, eat and spread the word of Jesus if you knew Mistee you loved her and she is going to be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband Michael Zarda, son Christian Traynor, Father and Mother Cleo and Deanna Hunter sisters Heidi and Dustin Dickson and Anaya Hunter brothers Cleo Hunter Jr and Miko Vitorino, nephew Caiden Dickson, grandmother Nancy Medeiros many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by grandparents Frank Medeiros, Samuel Hunter, AnnaMae and Jerry Cloud, Aunt Reba Meek, uncles Frank Hunter and Butch Medeiros, and cousins Paul Nelson and Sean Schultz.
