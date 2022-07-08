Misty Lee Ann Crane was born on April 6, 1972 in Taft CA. She graduated high school from TUHS as part of the graduating class of 1990. After a short battle with cervical cancer, she passed away peacefully in her home on July 3, 2022, age 50. Misty was a beloved wife, mother, Mimi, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She is preceded in death by her two parents, Don and Norma Crane. She is survived by her husband, Robert Robison, and their 5 daughters, Megan Taylor and husband Jeffrey, Micah Martindale and husband Zachary, Erin Robison, Kendall Robison, and Alyssa Robison, her grandchildren, Karalyne and Ian Taylor, and Grace and Abigail Martindale, her two brothers, Don Crane and wife Susan, and Kris Crane, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Misty dedicated her life to being a mom and mimi, always cheering them on in the bleachers. She will be deeply missed and cherished.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life at the Taft Moose Lodge Saturday, July 16 2022 at 2pm.
