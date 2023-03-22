Hanover — Let Us Pause To Honor the Memory of Mr. Kenneth Wayne Wright
Mr. Kenneth Wayne Wright, known as “Uncle Kenny” by family, age 80, of Hanover, Indiana,
entered this life on February 15, 1943 in Fellows, California. He was the loving son of J.Y and
Louise Gorham Wright. He graduated from Taft High School in 1962, and resided in Taft for most
of his life. He enjoyed landscaping all over Taft, riding from job to job on his red scooter. He always
looked forward to baseball games at Franklin Field and trips to Las Vegas with his sisters. The
family would like to thank all of those who were kind to this wonderful man, especially those associated with Taft College. Even in his final days, after years of battling dementia, he would recall
how much he enjoyed working there for over 40 years. He attended all the athletic events that
he was able to. Every coworker, student, and athlete who touched this man’s life, thank you. He was
so proud and truly happy being a part of Taft College. Kenneth died on Monday, February 20, 2023,
at 11:55 a.m. at his home in Hanover, Indiana.
A LOVING FAMILY
Kenneth will be missed by his loving sisters, Patsy Hotz of Hanover, Indiana, Sharon Wright
of Hanover, Indiana, and Evelyn Mitchell and her husband, Greg of Elk Grove, California; and several
nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, J.Y.
Wright, and his mother, Louise Gorham Wright.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, March 31,2023, at 10:00 a.m. (PST) at Westside
Cemetery in Taft, California.
MEMORIAL EXPRESSIONS
Memorial contributions may be made to Fight Alzheimers, atc,alz.org. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres of Madison and Hanover.
Online condolences, remembrances and memorials can be left at www.morgan-nay.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.