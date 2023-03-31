On November 18th, 2022, our family sadly lost the beautiful and loving matriarch of our family, Mrs. Debra Lynn Anglin, who passed away in her home with her loving husband and best friend, Mr. John Michael Anglin, Sr., by her side as he held her hand as she went to be in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father and loving son Robert Luther Anglin.
Debra was born on June 1, 1952, in Visalia, California, to Mr. Walter Lee Dickard and Mrs. Betty Jo Dickard. She married her high school sweetheart and one and only true love, John Michael Anglin, Sr., in Lompoc, California, on April 17th. In sickness and in health always stronger together with a true love that not even death can break. They raised three loving kids together, Stormy Jo Anglin, John Michael Anglin, Jr, and Robert Luther Anglin, aka Rob.
Debra worked for the Circle K as a top manager, a job she received many awards for, at the old drug store on center street and at the Quick Trip Store. She also often worked with her mother, helping out at the Red Cross in town through the late 80’s and 90s. Debra truly enjoyed working in town and loved interacting with all the great people that she met daily. Unfortunately, she had to stop due to health issues, but she would then go on in helping her daughter raise her children, something she claimed was the best job yet.
Debra is preceded in death by her loving son Robert Luther Anglin aka Rob, her parents, Mr. Walter Lee Dickard and Mrs. Betty jo Dickard, older brother Wally, and her younger brother Gary Dickard. She leaves behind her loving partner, best friend, husband of 52 years, Mr. John Michael Anglin Sr, daughter Stormy Jo Anglin, oldest son John Michael Anglin Jr. Her seven grandkids Lacey Lynn fielding (D.j.Cran) Nathan Brian Holt (Shelby Asenth) Destiny Diane Anglin (Timothy Stevens) Jessie James Anglin, Christopher Robert Luther Anglin, Khailee Reid Anglin, Kelsey Rainie Anglin. Seven Great Grandkids Emit, Jadien, Mia (crane) Carson, Joey (Holt) Jaxon, Avery (Stevens) Younger brother and wife Rowdy, Debi Dickard kids Angela, Chelsea Sister in law Trica Dickard and kids Bettie Mae, Gary Lee, Wayne Eugene Dickard. Her Beautiful daughter, in-laws Jenny Anglin Hopkins, and her husband, Clay Hopkins. Melissa Obermeyer and her loving fur baby grandson, Mr. L.T., who loved his grandma dearly.
For the many other beautiful, loving family members, you will always be in our hearts. You know who you are, as we will always love you.
Ps. when we told our beautiful, loving mother we loved her, she would always say, “I love you ❤️ more for always”.
There will be no funeral service for my beautiful, loving mother as she did not want any funeral service. Our family, please ask to donate flowers to the need center or other place in our town to the people in need.
I love you ❤️ momma, for you are always in my heart and soul. Thank you ❤️ for being there for me in my time of need as I am blessed and thankful for having my beautiful, loving momma and father for being there for my kids, as they wouldn’t be who they are today without them both. Xoxo
