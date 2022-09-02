Murray William Scott passed away at the age of 92 on August 27, 2022 in Chico, Ca. Murray was born on June 10th, 1930 in Laurietown, Arkansas to Hallie A. and Gladys E. Scott. He attended schools in Arkansas and met his High School “sweetheart”, Peggy Joyce Langley in Leachville, Arkansas. Murray joined the army in 1951 and was Honorably Discharged in May 1953 returning home to marry Peggy on November 7, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, H.A., Millard and Bill as well as two sisters, Willa Dean and Margie, also by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Peggy Scott.
Murray moved his family to California where he owned gas stations in Bakersfield, Mojave and Maricopa and there he joined The Union Oil Company and retired in 1986. Murray was an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds with his friends and family.
Murray is survived by his sons, Greg, Martin and Russell, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on September 30, 2022, at 10:00 am, at Bakersfield National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Murray’s memory to your favorite charitable organization.
