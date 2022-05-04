It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of, Nathaniel James Mitchell Sr. Age 59, affectionately known as (Big Nate). He went peacefully on April 24th, surrounded by his family. We rejoice in knowing he is in the arms of Jesus but grieve our loss deeply.
Nate was born November 17th, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois. He was one of eight children: four sisters and three brothers.
He is survived by his beautiful wife Laura Mitchell and their six children. Justin, Andrew, Kaylene, Nate Jr. Elijah, Kiya; Grandchildren, Zayleigh, Kylian; Parents, Katherine Kusek, Ron Kusek, (Pops). Preceding him in death was his father, William Mitchell.
Nates greatest pride was his family, and his greatest joy was his wife, Laura. He was a bigger than life personality, with a laugh that was even bigger. To know him was to love him. His smile could brighten any room, and his joy was contagious. He leaves a legacy of love, strength, and hard work. Having worked for Accelerated Environmental for 17 years, his life made a great impact on our small oil town community. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
There will be a viewing Friday May 6th, 2022, from 4-7 pm at Erickson Brown Funeral Home.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at 9:30 am, located at First Baptist Church, Taft California. Immediately following will be a luncheon.
Laura and the family would like to thank the community for all their support, love and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to First Baptist Church in care of The Mitchell Family.
His mother wishes to say, “I love you, my son.”
