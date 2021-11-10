Nina Farquhar, 86, died November 8, 2021, with her family by her side at home, in Taft California.
Services have been rescheduled for a later date to be announced.
Nina was born August 19, 1935 in Orchards, Washington to Bud and Betty Evans. She was the 3rd child of 10 children.
Nina is a Marine entering the U.S. Marine Corps June 28, 1954 during the Korean War. She married Larry Farquhar while still active. She was honorably discharged in July of 1955 where she and Larry started a family. Nina attended the Honors Flight in September of 2019 where she put a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Later, Nina went to back to school to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Education and started a career at the Headstart Facility in Taft where she soon became the Teacher/Director until her retirement in 2001. Nina was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ladies Auxiliary where she held numerous positions over the years. Nina was active in the Taft Red Hatters which she enjoyed tremendously and made numerous friends. Nina was a part of two, 5 generation celebrations. One in 1999 when her first great granddaughter, Cassidy was born and one in 2021 when her first great great grandson, Liam was born.
Her interests include family, gardening, sewing, crosswords, studying the bible and just reading; passing many of these loves, down to her kids and grandkids. She devoted a lot of her time to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she loved being part of the Bakersfield, Women in the Outdoors. Nina also achieved the “Walk across America” award through the Taft Recreation Center for Seniors.
Nina is survived by her sisters, Nancy Mower and Judy Brown; brothers, Harold Evans, Clyde Evans, and Robert Evans; 4 daughters and 1 son; Betty and Frank Floyd, Nancy and Gary Tidwell, Gwen and Scott Hall, Alisha Shipe and Steven and Brenda Farquhar; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Karen Gathings; daughter, June Woods; great grandson, Brayden Eidenshink; and son, Albert Farquhar.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Taft Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ladies Auxiliary and/or Nobody Fights Alone, in Bakersfield.
