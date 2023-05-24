Taft College announced nine sophomores from its 2022-23 sports teams have signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at four-year colleges. The student-athletes were honored at a pair of ceremonies on campus last week.
Soccer head coach Angelo Cutrona has two from his women's team and one from the men's squad transferring on:
Alyssandra Gonzales – Arizona Christian University (Glendale, AZ)
Delia Bocanegra – Cal State LA
Jaime Tiscareno – UC Riverside
From women's volleyball, head coach Mallori Rossi announced two signings:
Jada Dias – Multnomah University (Portland, OR)
Andrea Sanjurjo Mercado – Virginia Union University (Richmond, VA)
Baseball coach Vince Maiocco had four members from his squad sign on with four-year programs:
Joseph Loubert – Chico State
William Bonner, IV – Oklahoma Panhandle State University (Goodwell, OK)
Tyler Vanneste – Cal State San Bernardino
Christopher Shaffer – Cal State San Bernardino
