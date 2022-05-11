Nine graduating Taft Union High School seniors are moving on to compete at the collegiate level.
They were all honored on lat week at a special signing ceremony in the TUHS boys gym.
The athletes include baseball players, a swimmer, football players, stunt performer and a track athlete.
The baseball players are all staying close to home. Three will be playing for Taft College, and a fourth is going to Cal State University Bakersfield.
They include:
•Jackson Berry, who is joining brother Chad on the TC baseball team. Jackson had been a multi-sport standout at TUHS and been on the honor roll for all four years.
•Breann Bracken will be swimming for California Lutheran College. Bracken started swimming competitively at age 7 for the Taft Tigersharks. She broke TUHS records in the 50 and 100 free as a junior and also swims for Roadrunner Aquatics in Bakersfield..
•Logun Clark will be playing catcher at CSU Bakersfield. He has been a standout Wildcat baseball player for all four years at TUHS and has also made the honor roll every quarter.
•Kristofer Downey is going to play baseball at TC and is planning to study to become a geologist. He plans to build on the knowledge of the game he got from his dad and coaches
•Chase Gratt has played a variety of sports including basketball, soccer, track and field, volleyball and football and will be going to Bakersfield College to play football and maybe be a thrower in track. He's hoping to become surgeon.
•Bryce Veach is a standout football player who only played two years for the Wildcats. he moved to Eldon, Missouri, to live with his mother during the Covid-19 pandemic set set many records in his senior year. He moved back to Taft go graduate with his friends. He is moving on to play at Southwest Baptist University.
•Bella Long is a fourth-generation Wildcat but the first in her family to go to college on an athletic scholarship. She will be attending Vanguard University and competing on the stunt team. She has been involved in competitive cheerleading most of her life. She has traveled around the country competing and won many championships. At TUHS she was captain of the varsity cheer team her senior year.
•Bronson is going to Fresno State University to compete in track. He just won three South Sequoia League championships (100 and 200 meters and long jump). While competing at the Div. I level, he will be majoring in business administration/management with a minor in sports management.
•Andrew Sherrell is the third Wildcat baseball player to sign with Taft College. The third baseman and pitcher said baseball has always been an important part of his life.
