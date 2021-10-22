The No. 14 state-ranked Taft College women's soccer team cruised to its third straight win, a 3-0 Central Valley Conference victory over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday.
The Cougars improved to 11-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play. They remain a half-game back of co-leaders Fresno City (5-0-1) and Clovis (4-0-1) who played to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday.
Three different Cougars scored against COS. Alona Chapman gave Taft a quick 1-0 lead with her goal off the assist from April Jimenez in the third minute. TC made is 2-0 with a goal from Karina Rios in the 10th minute thanks to the assist from Jennifer Vera. And TC built up a 3-0 advantage before halftime, as Heaven Mejia scored in the 30th minute with the assist from Sarai Bocanegra.
The goalkeeper duo of Katalina Ferguson and Natalia Navarro combined for Taft's third consecutive shutout and ninth of the season.
Taft will get its chance to take the lead in the conference standings as it enters a crucial three-game stretch. The Cougars host Fresno City on Friday (Oct. 22) at 3 p.m. and follow that with back-to-back games against Clovis next week on Oct. 25 and 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.