Nora Marie Long was born April 5, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan and passed away after a short illness June 28, 2022 at Golden Heart Board and Care Facility in Bakersfield. Nora is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bill Long, her parents Hubert and Lucy LaPrade, and her son Bob Long. She is survived by 2 sons Bill Jr. (Deanna) and Bruce, 7 grandchildren Tisha Long, Kari (David) Zachary, Lisa (Richard) Villalpondo, Kelly Long, Stacy Kanady, Billy (Krista) Long, Eric Long and 10 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at the West Side District Cemetery in Taft on July 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. We would like to invite everyone for a get together following the service at Jo’s Restaurant. Funeral Services are under the direction of Erickson and Brown Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
