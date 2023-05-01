A graveside funeral service will be held at the West Side District Cemetery on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM for longtime Taft resident, Orlena (Lena) Thompson. Rev Trent Meadors will officiate. Mrs. Thompson was born in Ashland City, Tennessee on January 29, 1928 and passed away on April 25, 2023. She came to Taft in 1944 and graduated from Taft Union High School and married Roy Thompson on February 28, 1947. In the 1940’s and 50’s she worked as a waitress at Angie’s Café, The Old Black Cat, Milo’s and 11-C Cookhouse and for Standard Oil from 1963 to 1978. She was active in the Westside County Music Organization and a Big Country Music fan. She was very active in her church. She enjoyed spending time in her yard and it showed with all the beautiful flowers. Mrs. Thompson was also a good seamstress and made many beautiful quilts and crocheted Afghans for friends and family as gifts for brides and new mothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Estelle Barnes; her husband of 57 ½ years, Roy; her sons, Tommy, Cliff and Mike; her granddaughter, Jana; and by her daughter, Kay. She is survived by her sister, Jean Gibson of Texas; her grandsons, Robert Hale, David Trimble, Jeff Milwee and Christopher Holm; granddaughters, Lori Miller, Kaitlyn Laney, Lindsey Dubowy, Mandi Evans, Sandi Morgan and Kim Trimble; 25 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and their families and a number of longtime friends. All were very special to her. A wonderful God loving woman that will truly be missed by anyone she met. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313. www.Greenlawnfunerals.com
Latest News
- KCSO looking for new site for Taft substation
- ORLENA (LENA) THOMPSON
- Taft Police activity for April 30-May 1
- Taft Police activity for April 29-30
- Cindy Shaffer
- Sportsmen’s Club clay shoot to raise money for scholarships
- Taft Police activity for April 28-29
- Bakersfield Symphony season finale to include guitarist Mak Grgić
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.