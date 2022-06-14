For 245 years, our flag has embodied what it means to be uniquely American, and on Flag Day we remember what that represents.

 Our flag is a constant reminder that we are incredibly blessed to live in the United States of America – the greatest nation on earth.

Our flag is a commemoration, honoring generations of patriots who have given their lives to protect our freedoms.

And our flag is a beacon of hope for people around the world – that even in the darkest of times, our brightest days are still ahead.

 May God bless the United States of America,