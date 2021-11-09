CELEBRATION OF LIFE
April 7th, 1984 – November 2nd, 2021
Patricia “Patty” Harlan went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 2, 2021 in Bakersfield, Ca. She was 37 years old. Our tremendous loss was Heaven’s glorious gain.
Patty Lanphere, along with her twin sister Victoria, was born in Tarzana, Ca. on April 7th, 1984 to her parents, Jack and Kristine. She spent most of her growing up years in Southern California. She met her husband, Tyson, who was from Taft, while he was in the Marine Corp stationed at Camp Pendleton. After dating and falling in love, Patty followed Tyson home to Taft. After marrying at the coast, they returned to Taft and Patty lived here the remainder of her life.
Anyone who knew Patty knew she was an accomplished seamstress, crafter, and jewelry designer. She loved nothing more than creating bracelets, earrings, and necklaces for her family and friends. She also loved to sew and completed unique projects to grace many a home. When it came to gardening, Patty had a “green thumb”. She could take any little sprig and turn it into the most beautiful flowering plant. Of course, her greatest accomplishment and true love was her husband and children. She poured her life into them and loved them with all her heart.
Patty was a kind and thoughtful person. She truly cared about people and showed it not just in words, but in actions. Patty was truly an “old soul”. She enjoyed antiques and old movies, as well as visiting with people older than her. Patty had accepted Jesus as her Savior and was training her children in the ways of the Lord. It has been said, the dash between your birth and death that measures your life is what is important. Patty lived that 37 year dash well.
Patty is survived by her loving family- her husband Tyson, son Christopher Jack and daughter Elizabeth Anne. She is also survived by her parents, Kristine and Rick Godsey, Jack and Mandy Lanphere, and her in laws Darrel and Mary Harlan. She has numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved dearly that also survive her.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday November 12th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Westside District Cemetery in Taft, Ca. Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Patty was young and beautiful and loved bright colors, so please feel free to dress accordingly if desired.
