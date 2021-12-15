Patricia Hudson passed away on December 9, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born December 5, 1930 Tulsa, Oklahoma. Patricia was the beloved mother of Mark, John, and David Hudson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Orville Hudson.
Funeral Services have been scheduled For Friday, December 17, 2021 under the direction of Erickson & Brown Funeral Home. Viewing 9:00 am to 11:00am, 11:00am Chapel Service followed by interment at the West Side District Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Every Home for Christ info@everyhome.org, 640 Chapel Hills Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920.
