April 28,1943 – October 1, 2021
Patricia “Patti” Ann Cooper passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 in Taft, California in the presence of her loving family. Patti was born April 28,1943 in Phoenix, Arizona to Thaddeus and Lillian Tomlinson. She attended K-12 schools in Avondale, Arizona and completed Junior College in Phoenix, Arizona. In 1963 she met and married Ralph Kingston “King” Cooper and remained happily married until his death October 23, 2020.
Patti loved to cook and bake and passed on the love to her sons Jeffrey and Eric. She spent countless hours searching for new and unique recipes that she could prepare and share at holiday gatherings.
Patti was a devoted homemaker and dedicated much of her adult life to looking after and supporting the activities and interests her children, especially her daughter Cecley, who was born in 1973 and diagnosed with Down Syndrome. In 1977 Patti and King moved their family to Taft from Lancaster and opened Coast to Coast Hardware in the Westside Shopping Center. In 1997, they purchased a vacant building on the corner of 10th & Kern Streets that was previously the West Side Lanes Bowling Alley. Today, it is the current location of Cooper’s True Value Home Center. For 24 years, Patti and daughter Cecley performed daily bookkeeping and banking duties for the store. The store is currently run by sons Eric and Jeffrey Cooper.
Patti joined the Soroptimist Club of Taft in 1985 and remained a member for 36 years. More recently, she oversaw their Critical Care Program. In the 1980’s, Patti and King helped organize the inaugural Taft Chamber of Commerce Galas and supported many activities in the community. Other than the hardware store, Patti and King loved to support Taft College Cougar football, rarely missing a game at home or away. Later in life, Patti enjoyed watching college football and watched non-stop coverage of the Tour de France bike races. When her only grandson Rex was born in 2009, her energy shifted to all things Rex. They never missed a sporting event, school function or birthday. Rex was their biggest fan and delighted in updating them on his activities. Whenever possible, Patti and King loved to take off and vacation in their favorite place, Cambria, California.
Patti is survived by her son Eric and wife Kathy, grandson Rex from Taft, California; son Jeffrey and daughter Cecley of Taft, California; brother Phil Tomlinson and wife Mary from Kerville, Texas; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Burtis and husband Sam from Grifton, North Carolina; and Linda Erickson and husband Jerry from Story City, Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Kingston Cooper.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 10am on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the West Side Cemetery in Taft. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of long-time family friend, Angie Milner, of Greenlawn Mortuary.
Should family and friends desire, Memorial Contributions can be directed to the Critical Care Program sponsored by the “Soroptimist Club of Taft” and mailed to P.O. Box 333, Taft CA 93268.
