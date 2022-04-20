Patrick Lee Allmon, 72 departed with the angels on April 13, 2022 after a fight with Terminal Cancer.
Pat was born in a little yellow house on Kern Street in Taft ca, on November 14th 1949, as a devoted American he enlisted in the Navy right after graduating Taft High. His career falls short due to his tall statue but not without pride and honor. He then proceeded to work many hard years in the fields building a comfortable life with family.
Pat Allmon was a genuine soul. A man with a with gentle touch engulfed by the outer exterior of a giant. He kept a childlike heart with the manly demeanor of a roughneck. His gentleman qualities being dismissed by the belching of the alphabet without notice but Pat never went unnoticed
Pat loved to shop, gamble, watch old westerns and listen to the oldies but goodies. He was a life long support in of the NRA as he was a collector of various arms.
This sweet and loving gentle giant will be sorely missed by friends and family near and far.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 from 5-8PM at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Please join us for a final farewell as services will be held at the Westside District Cemetery in the Mausoleum on April 22nd, 20222 at noon.
