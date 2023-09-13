December 16, 1937 – September 7, 2023
Patsy Ann Hill passed away on September 7, 2023, in Bakersfield, CA with her family by her side. She was 85 years old.
Patsy was born on December 16, 1937, in Taft, CA, the youngest of 13 children. Patsy graduated from Taft Union High School in 1957, and married her husband Virgil shortly after. They did a lot of traveling throughout their marriage, visiting every state in the U.S. and several countries abroad.
She was extremely devoted to her family and was affectionately known as “the boss.” Patsy also never met a stranger and loved to talk to people. One of her greatest passions was working in her yard, planting flowers and caring for her palm trees. Patsy also loved putting together puzzles, golfing, bowling, and could often be found barefoot. Shoes were not one of her favorite items.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Virgil R. Hill; son Rick Hill and wife Brenda; daughter Cherie Heinz and husband Terry; grandchildren Melissa Rossiter (Devin), Tara Heinz, Matt Hill, and Tyler Heinz (Ashlee); 11 great-grandchildren and 1 brother Jack Slentz.
A viewing will be held Monday, September 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Erickson and Brown Funeral Home in Taft, CA. A graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 19, at 10 a.m. at West Side Cemetery in Taft, CA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.