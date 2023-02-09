Paul Salazar passed away on February 4, 2023, in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 53.
Paul was married to his high school sweetheart, Paula Salazar, on July 11, 1987. He worked in the oil field industry for 35 years, the last 14 years at General Production Services. He succeeded in following his faith, working with varies Ministries, and planting the seed of God into those in need.
Paul was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. There is nothing he enjoyed more than rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs whether it was at Arrowhead Stadium or from his home. He loved camping with his wife, kids and dogs. He was always down to have a good time. Whether it was going to one of the many concerts he attended or just listening to music in his pool. Paul always loved to cook. He was more than happy to fire up the smoker and have his family over to enjoy his food.
His greatest accomplishments were providing for his family and his strong love of God. He was a member of Rock Harbor Church and was honored to be a part of their family.
Paul is survived by his wife Paula Salazar, his children Robert Salazar, Samantha Galvan and Mercedes Owens. His grandchildren Kylie, Brixton, Anson, Jean, Brenton, Jadyn and Landon. His sister Amy, Brothers Peter and John, and entire GPS family.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents John and Susan Mitchell. His sister Michelle Miller and his Uncles Tony and Tommy Salazar.
A Celebration of Life will be on February 18, 2023 at 10 AM. The location will be Westside Believers Fellowship 101 Highway 33, Taft, CA 93268.
