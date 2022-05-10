Phyllis Marie Yancey

8/24/1934 - 5/09/2022
Phyllis Marie Lackey was born in Hayden, Colorado on August 24, 1934 and entered Heaven on May 9, 2022. Phyllis was born to Felix and Thelma Lackey. As an only child, she was the light of her Father’s eye and could do no wrong. Felix was a welder and worked for Bill Gill which is how the family ended up in Taft, California. While working at the Western Auto Store in Taft, Phyllis met her future husband, Roy Yancey. Phyllis and Roy moved around a lot since he followed aircraft jobs and needed work. When Phyllis was 34, she gave birth to their only child, Marcia. When Marcia was five years old, Roy passed away leaving Phyllis and Marcia alone in Taft. Phyllis never remarried and devoted her life to taking care of her little girl, Marcia. When Marcia was 10 years old, Phyllis got a job as a Teacher’s Aide and later as a Bus Driver. With this new occupation, she developed a huge network of friends who loved being with her and especially loved her bright smile. Phyllis continued to work for the school districts of Taft until age forced her to retire.
Everywhere Phyllis was, she carried a bright smile and always enjoyed making new friends. Her beautiful smile will live on.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her Mother, Thelma; her Father, Felix, and her husband, Roy. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Marcia LaCroix (Mark) of Hurricane, Utah. There are no visitation hours and no service scheduled at this time. Special thanks go out to a lifetime group of friends who have become family. Special thanks to her wonderful neighbors who always watched out and protected her: Rob and Nancy Davis, Doyle and Esther Ray, Eric and Sherry Burch, Susan Wagner and so many others. Thank you to Anthony Barbato and all of the staff at Redwood Senior Living as well as Bristol Hospice.
