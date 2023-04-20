Reginald Hampton passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by a loving family.
Reggie was born and spent his childhood in Taft, CA. After High School, Reggie served in the United States Army as a Huey helicopter pilot in the Vietnam war. He returned home and had two daughters, Liz and Suzie. Reggie worked as an instrument technician until he had a serious motorcycle accident at the age of 39 years old. Throughout his life, he faced many health challenges but always maintained his strength, charm, and positivity. He lived a full life with his family and had many adventures traveling across the US and internationally.
Reggie loved spending time in nature. He enjoyed camping, fishing, diving in the ocean, and gardening. His favorite activity was always spending time with his loved ones. He was an incredibly generous person who was always bringing gifts to others. He was loved by all who met him for his kind, caring nature, and goofball personality.
The memorial will be held at the Veteran’s park in Taft, CA on May 5, 2023 at 2 pm. Celebration of his life will immediately follow at 3 pm at the Moose Lodge. Reggie has chosen for his ashes to be spread next to his mother Vera’s at their favorite camping spot.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to the Disabled American Veterans in Reggie’s honor.
