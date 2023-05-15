September 23, 1939- May 8, 2023
Beloved Son, Husband, Father, and Grandfather
A celebration of life will be held at Erickson And Brown Funeral home on Sunday May 21, 2023 at 3:00 pm for Richard Francis Hoffmann who passed away in his home on May 8, 2023. He was 83 years old
Richard Was Born September 23, 1939 to John Joseph Hoffmann and Mary Tinkham in College Point New York and entered into the beautiful kingdom of heaven on May 8, 2023 in Taft ca. He is proceeded in death by his parents John Joseph & Hazel Hoffmann. His son Timothy Hoffmann, and the love of his life Lois Hoffmann.
Richard is survived by his sister Marion Polozzi of New Symrna Beach City in Florida, his daughter Mary and Chris Jones, sons Steve Hoffmann, Chris Hoffmann, Pat and wife Denise Hoffmann, Shawn and wife Stacy Hoffmann, Rick Hoffmann his step children Kelly Ratliff and Mark Barton, Ron and wife Samantha Crow Lynna and Danny Rodman as well as many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Richard did many great things with his life while on this earth. He served in the Navy, taught Fire Science at Oxnard Community College, worked for the local cement companies in town.
In his free time Richard enjoyed reading, woodworking, and gardening with his sweet heart Lois. Together they would plant and prune beautiful flower beds that they both took so much pride in. He was a man who loved our Lord with all his heart and he was not afraid to share that love with others. He would set aside uninterrupted time to read and study the Bible every morning. He loved attending church at New Hope Temple.
Although we will miss Richard earth side we find so much comfort in knowing he is home with Jesus and is back with his true love Lois.
