Richard Timothy Eveland was born December 29, 1984, in Bakersfield, California to Stacy
Burgan and Don Crane. Richard was raised by Stacy and Jeff Eveland in Derby Acres and
Fellows where he attended school at Midway school where he graduated 8th grade. Richard
went on to attend and graduate Taft Union High School in Taft, California.
Richard was an outdoorsman. He grew up riding dirt bikes, and camping. He loved fishing,
hunting, guns and big red trucks. Richard married his beautiful wife Kacie in 2009 and moved to Bakersfield, California where he bought a house and they were raising three children. In 2017, Richard moved his family to Ennis, Texas for a new life where he became a successful plant supervisor for Applied LNG.
Richard left this world behind on February 3, 2023.
Richard was preceded in death by his sister Tiffany Rose Eveland in 2009
Richard leaves behind to cherish his memories, his parents, Stacy Ann Eveland of Italy, Texas, Jeff and Adrienne Eveland of Taft, California, Don and Susan Crane of Taft, California.
Brothers and sisters: Barbara and Cory Aguilera, Zain Bravo, Shawna and Justin Pence, D.J. and Lacey Crane, Natasha Crane, Kelly Templeton, Lori and Daryl Robbins and Joy and Ray Turner. His lovely wife Kacie Eveland. His children Ashton and Katelyn Rosart, Julia Lopez and Toni Lopez. His light in his eyes, his heathen grandchildren: Sutton Rosart, Ashton Rosart Jr. and Londyn Rosart. He also leaves behind too many extended family and friends to mention. Richard never met a stranger. He had a heart bigger than the state he lived in. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
Richard’s life will be honored in a memorial service at Grace Tabernacle Church on Saturday February 25, 2023, at 1:00pm
There shall be no more Facebook jail time for you Richard...your sarcasm and dark humor will be missed by all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.