RL Melton was born on June 6, 1937 at Horse Island Ridge, Green County, Arkansas to Ralph and Laurine Melton. RL passed away on October 2, 2021 at his home in Kernville surrounded by his family. RL moved with his family from Arkansas to Taft in 1954. In 1957, RL married Jeanette Bench, and they were blessed with three sons, Randall, Alan, and Darrell. RL and Jeanette were married for 45 years until her death in 2002. At a very young age, RL began working on the farms in Arkansas and later in California to support his mother and six siblings. After he and Jeanette married, they moved their growing family to northern California where RL worked in the logging industry. This was followed by a move to Cuyama, where RL was a mechanic for Atlantic Richfield Company. RL was a self-made man, and with the strong determination of Jeanette, in 1967, they started their oilfield construction business, Melton Backhoe Service. They later expanded it to a conductor and heavy equipment service. After much success, they retired in 1998 to their home in Kernville. RL was a true outdoorsman, an expert hound hunter with some of the best hounds in the country. RL worked for many years with California Department of Fish & Game, treeing and installing tracking collars on mountain lions. During this time, he attended training classes, and was offered a game warden position, which he politely declined. RL also enjoyed fishing with his brothers, sons, and grandchildren. He truly loved fishing from his boat at June Lake and Lake Isabella. RL is survived by his sons, Randall (Jacqueline), Alan (Terri), and Darrell (Holly); grandsons, Matt (Dawna) Melton, Kyle (Staci) Melton, Garrett (AnnaMarie) Melton, Robert Melton, and John Cramer; granddaughters, Kasey (Scott) Melton-Royal, Laura (Blake) Dodge, Kelsee (Mark Zaruba) Melton, Lauren (Bill) Ballard, Maclane Cramer, and Mikel Clark; great grandchildren, Kailey, Kaden, Chazz, Hunter, Kenlee, Cooper, Alissa, Hudson, Bryanna, Crew, Jackson, and Clay; sisters, Nancy (David) Hall, Sue (Gary Summers) White, and Judy (Paul) Watson; sisters-in-law, Judy Melton, Cindy Melton, and Sue Hester; brothers-inlaw, Bob Hays, Ervin (Donna) Bench, John (Alice) Bench, and James (Patti) Bench; and numerous nieces and nephews. RL was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanette; sister, Betty Hays; and brothers, Jerry and Gerlin. We would like to thank Bristol Hospice, especially Branelle, Dawn, Dusty, Loretta, Melody, and Chaplain Ed for helping care for RL over the last sixteen months. Private services will be held at West Side District Cemetery.
