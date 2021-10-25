January 17, 1957-October 14, 2021
Robert Barnes, or Bobby, as most of his family called him, passed away October 14, 2021 in Bakersfield, CA at Mercy Southwest Hospital. Bobby was born and raised in Taft, CA.
Bobby worked for Precision Bodyworks for a short time working on cars. He also had other odd jobs he did before he started helping his mother on her mail route in Maricopa for 30 years. When he wasn't working or doing things around the house, you could usually find him doing something to his truck. He loved everything about automobiles, working on them, looking at them or shopping for accessories.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Roy Barnes and Florence Barnes.
He is survived by his sisters, Linda and Sharon, his loving daughter Amber and her three children Ashley, Abilene, and Allison. His nephews Michael, Perry and his two children Donovan and Makayla. His niece Robin and hew two children Devan and Jordyn. His niece Janessa and her daughter Lily and his niece Adina and her two children Ashlynn and Braden.
There will be a viewing at Erickson & Brown Funeral home located at 501 Lucard st. Taft, CA on October 27, 2021 between 4-6 p.m.
There will be graveside service on October 29, 2021at the West Side Cemetery located at 440 E. Cedar St. Taft, CA at 11 a.m.
Following the service, there will be a potluck luncheon. The location will be announced at end of the service.
