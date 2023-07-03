Robert was born April 6, 1930 in Taft, CA to John C. and Roberta Wiens. He went to be with the Lord June 26, 2023. He married the love of his life, Shirley, in 1957 and they spent over 65 years as husband and wife.
He was raised and educated in Taft. He was made partner in his father’s business at age 17 and remained in the painting contracting business until 2008. He volunteered with Civil Defense at the age of 13, entered California National Guard at the age of 18, entered active duty in the Navy in 1950 serving on the carrier USS Rendova, CV114, in the Pacific. He was present for the first hydrogen bomb test (Operation Ivy) in Eniwetok and was in the Naval Reserves after his enlistment. He was privileged to participate in Honor Flight in 2019.
He served as a Deacon at Daybreak Baptist church since 2001. His life was centered on God and family. He enjoyed volunteering at the Gleaners for many years. He had the gift of making everyone who met him feel as if they were long time friends.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, brother Carlton Wiens (Helen), daughter Leslie Anne Hnosko (David) Spokane, Washington, son John Wiens (Julie) Tucson, Arizona, daughter Malise Unruh (Ron) Shafter, California, his grandchildren Andrew (Beth) Scholefield, Matthew (Melissa) Scholefield, Alex (Megan) Rivera. Grant (Shannon) Wiens, Zachary (Jennifer) Scholefield, Jillian (Neal) McKimpson, great-grandchildren Patrick, Ayla, Xander Scholefield, and River Scholefield, and many extended family members, all of whom were his great joy.
A Memorial service will be held July 10th at 11:00 am, Daybreak Baptist Church, 5446 Taft Hwy, 93313. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child at Daybreak Baptist Church or Honor Flight Kern County.
