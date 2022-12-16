It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) L. Luper, 86, who passed surrounded by loved ones, in his home on December 10, 2022. Bob was born to John and Hattie Luper on February 20th, 1936 in Sapulpa Oklahoma. Though Bob was born in Oklahoma, he spent his childhood growing up in Portland, Or. Following graduation from high school, Bob served with the U.S. Coast Guard towards the end of the Korean War from 1953-1957. In 1958, Bob married Virginia Huntsman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pt. Reyes Station, Ca. and as of this August celebrated 64 years of marriage. During their lives together Bob and Virginia lived in various towns and cities throughout California before moving to Olema, Ca and then to Pt Reyes Station, where they raised two beautiful children John and Cheryl. Bob worked 20+ years for Shoreline Unified School District, after retiring, he drove tour buses for Western Petaluma tours. Bob and Virginia relocated to Taft in 2000 for his remaining years where he enjoyed driving school buses and working as a crossing guard for Taft City Schools.
In addition to his parents John and Hattie, he was preceded in death by a sister, Edna, brothers Orville and Herbert, and nephews Mark and Mike.
Bob is survived by his wife Virginia (Huntsman) Luper, his son, John Luper and his wife, Summer, of Taft Ca; daughter, Cheryl DeWitt and her husband, Terry, of Stockton Ca; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Sierra Luper; three nephews, Mark, John, and David Hudson; two nieces, Marcie Luper and Susan Wright and many great nieces and nephews.
Bob will be laid to rest in West Side District Cemetery, in Taft Ca, December 21, 2022 at 11 am. Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the memorial of their choice.
