Roger L. Miller passed peacefully into eternity on February 7, 2023, just shy of his 70th birthday.
He was born to John and Betty on February 18, 1953, in Taft, CA.
Roger was the middle of three children. He attended Taft city schools, Taft Union High School, and graduated in the class of 1971. Miller was a member of the 1971 league champion football team and also an excellent swimmer. He found great joy in defeating Garces!
Miller went on to pursue his education in journalism and graduated from California State University Northridge. He then joined the faculty at Taft College as Editor and Communications Director.
Later, Roger joined the family business, where he helped expand Pacific Perforating into a worldwide industry leader. Many relationships where developed, lifelong friends, and family connections over his 35 years of service to the company.
Roger loved Taft and constantly sought ways to serve the community. One of his passions was mentoring students in the Oiltech program at Taft Union High. He also served as a Taft College Foundation member, The Petroleum Club and The American Association of Drilling Engineering.
Roger will be remembered mostly by the compassionate ways he humbly loved and led others. The fruits of his generosity will be appreciated by many for years to come. Roger’s laughter and sense of humor brought smiles to everyone. He loved recalling lifetime memories when he spent time with others. Roger deeply loved his family. He compassionately served his parents and faithfully loved his children & grandchildren.
Roger was thrilled to finally have retired so he could enjoy his true passions: family, friends, flying, and travel.
Roger was preceded in death by his brother Johnny, father John, and mother Betty. He is survived by his sister Katherine, children, Garret (Claudia), Kayli, Clay (Stephanie), beloved companion Kellie, and grandchildren Olivia and Luna.
Services will be February 17, 9:00 A.M. at United Methodist Church, 630 N. St Taft CA, 93268
Graveside service to follow at 10:30 A.M. at the Westside Cemetery, 440 E. Cedar St. Taft CA, 93268
A celebration of life will be held at The Fort at 12:00 P.M. 915 N. 10th St. Taft CA, 93268
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to:
Taft Oil Technology Academy
701 Wildcat Way
Taft CA, 93268
