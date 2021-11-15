Ron Toothman was born on March 28, 1961 in Olean, New York and passed away peacefully from this life on October 24, 2021 in Bakersfield, California. A celebration of his life was held November 5, 2021.
Ron is survived by his wife Darby, parents Orville and Naomi Toothman, brother Ernie (wife Suzanne and children Sarah and Jared) and brother Steve (wife Cindy and children Stephanie and Nick) as well as Arrington family including Norman and Christine Arrington, Sam and Machelle Arrington, Terry and Cindy McGregor and their families.
The Toothman and Arrington families would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Debbie, Melissa and Amy at Hoffman Hospice, Pastor Andy and Kristine Prince, Joey and Sheryl Pittman and family and friends far and near who loved Ron, prayed for him and cared for him and us in so many ways. Your prayers and support for Ron and our families made all the difference. Very special thanks to our beautiful niece Macey McGregor at Greenlawn Funeral Home for handling every detail for her Uncle Ron.
“Yet this I call to mind and therefore I have hope: because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed for His compassions never fail, they are new every morning. Great is Your faithfulness.” Lamentations 3:21-23
