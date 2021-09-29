Rosa Lee Orr

Rosa Lee Orr was born July 11, 1943 in Ventura California to John Will Hickman and Pansy Lilly Hickman. She was raised in Kern County and lived in Ventura County some when she was growing up. She met and married Franklin James Orr on August 21, 1962 after 3 months of dating. She is preceded into death with her parents and her husband of over 58 yrs.  Rosa Lee is survived by her 3 grown children, Randy Orr 57 and his wife Vicki of Stillwater OK, Katherine Stepp 56 her husband Terry of Dubach Louisiana and John Wayne Orr 55 and wife Tiffany of Santa Paula California. Rosa is also survived by her 2 siblings Margaret Rippy of Sapulpa OK and Jack Hickman and wife Ruby of Buttonwillow California. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Rosa lived in Fillmore California when she was raising her 3 kids and moved back to Kern county in the late 80’s, she had lived in Taft California from 1995 until she went into Shafter Nursing and Rehab on October 28 2019 and passed away there after a long battle of Alzheimer’s.  She loved God, loved her kids, siblings and all her grandchildren. She was a spitfire and will be greatly missed. Service will be held on October 4 at 12 pm at the Westside cemetery.