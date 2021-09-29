Rosa Lee Orr was born July 11, 1943 in Ventura California to John Will Hickman and Pansy Lilly Hickman. She was raised in Kern County and lived in Ventura County some when she was growing up. She met and married Franklin James Orr on August 21, 1962 after 3 months of dating. She is preceded into death with her parents and her husband of over 58 yrs. Rosa Lee is survived by her 3 grown children, Randy Orr 57 and his wife Vicki of Stillwater OK, Katherine Stepp 56 her husband Terry of Dubach Louisiana and John Wayne Orr 55 and wife Tiffany of Santa Paula California. Rosa is also survived by her 2 siblings Margaret Rippy of Sapulpa OK and Jack Hickman and wife Ruby of Buttonwillow California. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Rosa lived in Fillmore California when she was raising her 3 kids and moved back to Kern county in the late 80’s, she had lived in Taft California from 1995 until she went into Shafter Nursing and Rehab on October 28 2019 and passed away there after a long battle of Alzheimer’s. She loved God, loved her kids, siblings and all her grandchildren. She was a spitfire and will be greatly missed. Service will be held on October 4 at 12 pm at the Westside cemetery.
Latest News
- Taft's Most Wanted
- TC women beat Cerritos for fourth straight win
- TC mens soccer team plays Cerritos to scoreless draw
- Rosa Lee Orr
- Fire destroys historic Midway Sunset Trading Post
- Half of all eligible Kern residents now vaccinated against COVID-19
- Oildorado Parade entry deadline is Friday
- Taft Police activity for Sept. 26-27
Most Popular
Articles
- Taft's Most Wanted
- Rosa Lee Orr
- Fire destroys historic Midway Sunset Trading Post
- Victoria ( Vickey) Mae Montez 74
- Michael Anthony McCormick
- Lisa Reina Nelson
- Taft Police activity for Sept. 26-27
- Half of all eligible Kern residents now vaccinated against COVID-19
- David Aaron Lund
- Oildorado Parade entry deadline is Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.