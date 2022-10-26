Roxanne Diehl (Gilbert) was born October 14, 1987 and left the world days short of her 35th birthday, passing away suddenly from an undiagnosed brain tumor on October 8th, 2022.
Though Roxanne struggled early on in her life - it never darkened her future. While in the 8th grade - she already had her future planned, knowing exactly what she wanted to become and what she wanted to do with herself; to become a model and marry her Prince Charming. Roxanne accomplished her modeling career exceptionally; through her natural beauty, her beautiful smile, a laugh that spread (you could not keep from laughing when she laughed). Roxanne’s personality was inspiring, she truly touched everyone she met, including her Prince Charming, Ken Diehl II. She accomplished her second goal when she and Ken married on March 31st, 2017.
Like anybody going through life, Roxanne faced struggles, struggles that most don’t survive. Addiction. Addiction tried to take control over Roxanne’s life for several years. Roxanne proved that, while addition is a strong and powerful force, Roxanne was far more powerful and possessed a strength to beat addition. She was proudly clean and sober for 7 years.
Roxanne was so proud of her 3 children, Bella, Raiden, and Zaylee. Not a day went by without her sharing pictures of her children, highlighting their accomplishments and sharing with the world the deep love she felt for each. Prior to sudden and untimely death, Roxanne entered into another relationship; this relationship was so strong, it changed her outlook, her views, and even how she approached relationships in her life. You may be asking, “who”, by now. God. Roxanne was incredibly committed to this relationship, so committed, when He entered her heart, her entire life was devoted to serving Him.
God, though she didn’t recognize His involvement at the time, blessed Roxanne with a man who loved her unconditionally and loved their children. Her Prince Charming, Ken. Ken and Roxanne were a team from day one, a combined force that allowed them to accomplish everything they set out to do during their 10 years together. They, along with their children, were what was ultimately the most important thing to Roxanne-FAMILY. Traveling, family game night, camping, hiking, and cozy nights by the fire watching movies, this family did it all. Roxanne had all she ever wanted and was so happy. Roxanne and Ken were destined to be together and were inseparable. The love connection between Roxanne and Ken was stronger than fear and allowed them to hold their bond in spite of any obstacle placed before them. The couples that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that’s designed to tear them apart yet become stronger. Their connection will not end. Even in death, they will not be separated; their love will continue to grow. Those who knew Roxanne have no doubts, Ken will spend countless nights listening to Roxanne talk (she LOVED to talk) about how amazing Heaven is. She’s likely already decorating their heavenly home.
Roxanne is survived by her parents, Ron Gilbert, his wife Angela, Her Mother Cecilia Gilbert, her husband, Ken Diehl II who will always be her Prince Charming, her brother Abraham Gilbert, and three beautiful children: Bella, Raiden, and Zaylee Gilbert, her fur-babies, Loki and Thor. She was preceeded in death by her stepdad Fernando Salazar.
It should also be noted, McDonald’s lost a loyal customer. If you pay attention to their stock, you’ll likely see it gradually decline. We will remember her smile, her infections laugh, the way her eyes sparkled, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family, and friends. She worked very hard her entire life. She made a difference in the lives of many. We invite you to join us and celebrate together at
Church of Christ of Ford City, 416 Monroe Str. Taft Ca.
And finally, a message from Roxanne:
I know you’re hurting. I want you to know that my work in my physical body on earth is complete. I received a call, an offer I could not refuse. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends I haven’t seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. My new mission takes me to a wonderful place where I will be going to every Korn concert, singing on stage with Evanescence, SHOPPING, dancing, and eating at the McDonald’s that will be on every corner. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. To my husband and children, I only request you celebrate my mission on Earth, please celebrate my mission here, which has now been completed. I am stubborn, so you know not adhering to this instruction will not be tolerated. Remember the love we shared, remember the laughter, remember our lives together and smile. I will always be with you. Kenny, guess who was the first to greet me? Your pap and running along with him? Sarge. We’ve been eating popciscles since my arrival I love you Kenny. Remember this not goodbye. This is I will see you later.
