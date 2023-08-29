Sandra Gay Drennan (known by most as Nan) – was born to Madeline and Leo Mons on August 26, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA and passed away on August 21, 2023 at her home in Taft, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Diane Davault and Starr Mikesell, and her grandson Christopher Johnson.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sherrill (Rick) Johnson and Cindy Chunn of Taft, CA. Six grandchildren Falon (Charlie) Wooton of Taft, CA; Melanie Rutledge of Denver, CO; Mindy (Paul) Gonzales of Lebec; Chad Blaswich of Clarksville, AR; Ashley (Chris) Ives of Barstow, CA, Austin Chunn of Ft. Smith, AR and 10 great-children. She is also survived by her siblings, Pat (Melvin) Crisp, Buck (Linda) Mons, Lucky Mons, Sue Hair, Toni (Dallan) Pittman, Kim Bishop and many nieces and nephews.
The oldest of nine children, Sandra grew up in the Central Valley and the siblings remained close throughout their lives. Sandra was the matriarch of her family, and mentioned it often. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces nephews were her heart. Each one had a special relationship with her and in their heart, they were her favorite. None was as favored as her sister Pat.
Sandra was super creative in multiple ways. Crafts, painting, cooking, sewing, canning, costume making, she was a master of them all. There was never a holiday too small to decorate or celebrate. A keen sense of humor and love for singing and parties, Sandra was the life of every occasion. She touched the lives of so many, especially her family and will be missed deeply.
Services for Sandra have been held.
