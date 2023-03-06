July 21, 1937 – February 25, 2023
A native of Taft, California, Sandra was the daughter of John Edward Springer and Velma Gladys Springer (nee Johnson). She resided in Taft until her move to the Eastern Star Homes Senior Living Community in Yorba Linda in the summer of 2021.
She attended school in Taft, graduating with the Taft Union High School Class of 1955 and then from Taft College with the Class of 1957 in preparation of fulfilling her goal of becoming a nurse.
Knowing from a young age that she was going to be a nurse, Sandra went on to pursue her training at the San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp where she learned many of the core skills and values she would carry throughout her career.
Sandra began working at the West Side District Hospital following graduation as a Registered Nurse where she continued to develop skills in patient care in all aspects of nursing eventually becoming the Director of Nurses. Sandra returned to active nursing in the Emergency Room at San Joaquin Community Hospital in Bakersfield. She retired after more than 42 years of nursing.
Sandra supported her community in many ways. Many summers were spent volunteering as the relief nurse at Camp Condor. While raising her children, she was an adult leader in both Girls Scouts and Job’s Daughters. A passionate volunteer at the West Side Oil Museum, Sandra enjoyed sharing the history of her home town with visitors and often spent hours entering and cataloging accessions and historic photos. An active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Taft Chapter 323, Bakersfield Chapter 125 and Tehachapi Chapter 181. Sandra served multiple terms as Worthy Matron and supported the charitable works of the Order.
At home, Sandra enjoyed quilting and, most of all, spending time in the garden. She devoting hours growing irises and enjoying being outdoors; an activity she continued at the Eastern Star Homes Senior Living community.
Above all else, family was Sandra’s primary focus. She relished time spent with her grandchildren (of which she could never get enough pictures) and being part of their lives even though separated by long distances. But as an avid NASCAR fan, her children would time their Sunday calls around the race schedule as she would forever be following her favorite driver.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Edward Springer Jr.
Sandra is survived by her sister, Jane Kolyer of Huntsville, Alabama; her children: David Murch of Grover Beach, California; Kathryn Vollert of Lillington, North Carolina and Kimberly Murch of Marina, California; her grandchildren Caitlin Murch of Colorado, Alicia Murch of Mississippi and John Vollert of North Carolina.
We wish to recognize the staff and residents of the Eastern Star Homes Senior Living Community in Yorba Linda California. Sandra was truly part of their family as well. Thank you for your kind and loving care.
A memorial / celebration of life are being planned for this spring.
In lieu of flowers please remember Sandra through the Eastern Star Homes Senior Living Community Endowment, or a memorial of your choice.
