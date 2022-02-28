1956 - 2022
Sandy passed peacefully at home, in her sleep, with her husband Dennis by her side on February 21, 2022 after a 6 year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (a form of Parkinson’s disease)
Sandra Louann Murphy was born to Herb and Alma Mitchell. She is the youngest of three children. She attended Taft City Schools until graduating from Taft Union High School in 1974. Sandy met the love of her life, Dennis, on her 21st birthday and married him 5 months later. Sandy and Dennis raised their two children, Scott and Rachel, in Melody Hills where Sandy could enjoy her love for animals by raising countless horses and other farm animals. She faithfully attended church and her love for the Lord was more than evident in her life.
Sandy was proceeded in death by her parents, Herb and Alma Mitchell. She is survived by her husband Dennis of 44 years, her mother and father-in-law Monroe and Margie Murphy, Son Scott Murphy, daughter Rachel (Adam) Dayton, grandsons Kane and Lucas, sister Linda (Mark) Tucker, brother Jim (Pam) Mitchell, sister-in-law Sandy (Chuck) Farley, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services will be March 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at:
Lighthouse Foursquare Church
207 Tyler Street
Taft, Ca
Graveside to follow at West Side Cemetery.
Reception to follow details provided at the cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.