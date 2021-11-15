August 20, 1946 – November 9, 2021
Sharon was born in Illinois in August 1946 to her loving parents Walter and Catherine Wright. In 1949 she and her family moved to Meiners Oaks, CA, where she attended school and graduated from Nordoff High School in 1964. In 1970 Sharon moved to Taft to raise her children as a single parent until she married her childhood sweetheart John Forster in 1983. Sharon served the Kern Conty Community the last 40 years by working at TG&Y, The White Elephant, K-Mart, Bob's Handi Mart and S&H Mobile.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Catherine Wright, her siblings Catherine J. Merritt, Norma J Cordero, Walter Stephan Wright, and Helen Fox. Also preceding Sharon were her nephew Robert & Dave Cordero and her husband John Merl Forster III.
Sharon is survived by her son Charles Erickson Jr. and his partner Monica Rogers of Taft, her daughter Cynthia Pool-Green and son in law Kenneth Green of Okla, her daughter Catherine Westerberg and son in law David Westerberg of Simi Valley, her daughter Linda Trudeau, her step children John Michael Forster and Wendy Ortiz. Sharon is also survived by 12 grand children, 24 great-grandchildren, 6 neices, 3 nephews and her brother in law and special friend Jim Fox.
