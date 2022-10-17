April 18,1947 - Oct 10, 2022
Sharon Lee Hunt, beloved wife to Wyman Hunt, Mother and MeMe, passed peacefully into the
arms of her Lord, surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of October 10,
2022.
Born April 18, 1947 to Myrtle and John Hutchison in Watsonville, California. Sharon was the
third of six children. The family spent her early years moving from California to Oregon and back
in search of opportunity, finally settling in Hollister, California.
Sharon graduated from Hollister High School in 1964, then started a job at Lacy’s Auto Parts.
She became fast friends with her co-worker, Eloise Scott, who subsequently introduced her to
her son, Micheal Frederick Scott. The two were married on February 4, 1965. They welcomed
Jane Marie in December of 1966, then the twins, Michael Patrick and Janet Lee, in May of
1970. The two divorced in 1971. She remained close with her in-laws, Eloise and Fred, living
with them in Salinas while raising her young children. In 1974, her best friend Linda Waddle
introduced her to her husband Ken’s handsome cousin Wyman, and the rest of her life began.
She had met the great love of her life.
After a whirlwind romance, Sharon and Wyman married on August 4, 1974, welcoming
Wyman’s daughters Lori Ann, Barbara Jean, and step-son Jeffery Eugene to her family. The
family quickly blended and banded together Brady Bunch-Style, living in the Evergreen area of
San Jose.
Sharon was a dedicated mother to all of her children, and very proud of her brood. She also
loved spending time with her mother, Myrt and sisters Bonnie and Ruthie. They got together as
often as they could, playing cards and making each other laugh.
She worked at Westinghouse for several years alongside her sister Bonnie, where they ruled
the roost. She also worked as a receptionist at the Orthodontist’s office. In 1990, after Wyman
retired from Chevron, they bought a home in Taft and soon after, took over a small restaurant in
Fellows, naming it MeMe’s Cafe. Sharon was the boss, waitress and sometimes cook, while
Wyman fixed what needed fixing, and entertained the diners. After several years feeding their
loyal customers, they sold the business and retired for good.
Wyman used his woodworking and mechanical skills to transform PT Cruisers into works of art
and spent many happy years with Sharon, rallying and showing his cars with the Bakersfield PT
Cruiser Club, where they made many close friends and collected dozens of trophies.
She was overjoyed to be blessed with 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, who she
doted on and bragged about to everyone she met. They moved to Gilroy part-time in 2010 to be
near their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, while tending to their own medical
needs.
Her babies were the light of her life, and she had a very special place in her heart for each of
them.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Blanche Myrtle And John Hutchison, sisters Bonnie
Steingasser and Ruthie Loberg, step-son Jefferey Covin, her first husband Michael Fredrick
Scott, sister-in-law Pat Hammett and only a few months ago, the love of her life, husband
Wyman Hunt.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Jane (Rodney) Dutra, Janet (Jeff) Warner, Lori (Mike)
Tuite, Barbara (Magid) Nazari, son Michael Scott, grandchildren Steven(Kayla) Tuite, Kimberly
Warner, Megan(Sara Wade)Warner, Jonathan(Christine) Dutra,Travis Dutra,
Zachary(Amber)Dutra, Ashley Scott, Michael Scott, and 14 great-grandchildren, Loving Niece
Sharon(Johnny) King nephews Sam(Randall) Johnson, Jerry (Miguel) Johnson-Contreras,
Brother Clarence Hutchison, (Brothers-In-Law, Don(Mara)Hunt, Tom(Lynda) Hunt,
Doug(Pamela)Hunt, and many nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. She also
leaves behind her very special dog CeeCee.
She will be achingly missed by all and remembered forever.
Visitation will be on Saturday October 22, 2022 from 9:00am -10:30 am at Erickson & Brown
Funeral Home, 501 Lucard Street, Taft, Ca. 93268.
There will be a Graveside service following from 11:00-12:00 at Westside District Cemetery 440
E Cedar St, Taft Ca 93268.
The family invites
