Sharon Lee Hunt

April 18,1947 - Oct 10, 2022

Sharon Lee Hunt, beloved wife to Wyman Hunt, Mother and MeMe, passed peacefully into the

arms of her Lord, surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of October 10,

2022.

Born April 18, 1947 to Myrtle and John Hutchison in Watsonville, California. Sharon was the

third of six children. The family spent her early years moving from California to Oregon and back

in search of opportunity, finally settling in Hollister, California.

Sharon graduated from Hollister High School in 1964, then started a job at Lacy’s Auto Parts.

She became fast friends with her co-worker, Eloise Scott, who subsequently introduced her to

her son, Micheal Frederick Scott. The two were married on February 4, 1965. They welcomed

Jane Marie in December of 1966, then the twins, Michael Patrick and Janet Lee, in May of

1970. The two divorced in 1971. She remained close with her in-laws, Eloise and Fred, living

with them in Salinas while raising her young children. In 1974, her best friend Linda Waddle

introduced her to her husband Ken’s handsome cousin Wyman, and the rest of her life began.

She had met the great love of her life.

After a whirlwind romance, Sharon and Wyman married on August 4, 1974, welcoming

Wyman’s daughters Lori Ann, Barbara Jean, and step-son Jeffery Eugene to her family. The

family quickly blended and banded together Brady Bunch-Style, living in the Evergreen area of

San Jose.

Sharon was a dedicated mother to all of her children, and very proud of her brood. She also

loved spending time with her mother, Myrt and sisters Bonnie and Ruthie. They got together as

often as they could, playing cards and making each other laugh.

She worked at Westinghouse for several years alongside her sister Bonnie, where they ruled

the roost. She also worked as a receptionist at the Orthodontist’s office. In 1990, after Wyman

retired from Chevron, they bought a home in Taft and soon after, took over a small restaurant in

Fellows, naming it MeMe’s Cafe. Sharon was the boss, waitress and sometimes cook, while

Wyman fixed what needed fixing, and entertained the diners. After several years feeding their

loyal customers, they sold the business and retired for good.

Wyman used his woodworking and mechanical skills to transform PT Cruisers into works of art

and spent many happy years with Sharon, rallying and showing his cars with the Bakersfield PT

Cruiser Club, where they made many close friends and collected dozens of trophies.

She was overjoyed to be blessed with 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, who she

doted on and bragged about to everyone she met. They moved to Gilroy part-time in 2010 to be

near their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, while tending to their own medical

needs.

Her babies were the light of her life, and she had a very special place in her heart for each of

them.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Blanche Myrtle And John Hutchison, sisters Bonnie

Steingasser and Ruthie Loberg, step-son Jefferey Covin, her first husband Michael Fredrick

Scott, sister-in-law Pat Hammett and only a few months ago, the love of her life, husband

Wyman Hunt.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Jane (Rodney) Dutra, Janet (Jeff) Warner, Lori (Mike)

Tuite, Barbara (Magid) Nazari, son Michael Scott, grandchildren Steven(Kayla) Tuite, Kimberly

Warner, Megan(Sara Wade)Warner, Jonathan(Christine) Dutra,Travis Dutra,

Zachary(Amber)Dutra, Ashley Scott, Michael Scott, and 14 great-grandchildren, Loving Niece

Sharon(Johnny) King nephews Sam(Randall) Johnson, Jerry (Miguel) Johnson-Contreras,

Brother Clarence Hutchison, (Brothers-In-Law, Don(Mara)Hunt, Tom(Lynda) Hunt,

Doug(Pamela)Hunt, and many nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. She also

leaves behind her very special dog CeeCee.

She will be achingly missed by all and remembered forever.

Visitation will be on Saturday October 22, 2022 from 9:00am -10:30 am at Erickson & Brown

Funeral Home, 501 Lucard Street, Taft, Ca. 93268.

There will be a Graveside service following from 11:00-12:00 at Westside District Cemetery 440

E Cedar St, Taft Ca 93268.

The family invites